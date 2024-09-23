Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

