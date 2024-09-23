Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

RRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.84.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

