Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.58. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

