McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
MCCRF stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.
About McCoy Global
