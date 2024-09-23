Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGYFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

