Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Merck KGaA Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $39.17.
About Merck KGaA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.