Mizuho Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $950.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $1,050.00 to $950.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,012.84.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $773.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $836.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.