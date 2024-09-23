Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $344,439.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,324,409.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $293,949.00.

NTRA opened at $127.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $285,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $217,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

