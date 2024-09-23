Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APLS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

