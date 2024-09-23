NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $17.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE NTST opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,806,000 after buying an additional 383,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 235.2% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after buying an additional 4,187,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after buying an additional 69,005 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,370,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

