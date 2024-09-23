NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
