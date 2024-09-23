Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after purchasing an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 503,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

