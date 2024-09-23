OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.86.

OGE Energy stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

