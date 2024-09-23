Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

About Oncolytics Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.