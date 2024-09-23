Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $24.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $676.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and sold 4,281 shares valued at $105,494. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

