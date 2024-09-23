PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PEP opened at $171.18 on Friday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 617,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,764,000 after buying an additional 332,558 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

