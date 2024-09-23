Piper Sandler Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $19.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delek US from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of DK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Delek US has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.26%.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

