Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAL

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PAL opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57. Proficient Auto Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, Director James B. Gattoni purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $20,687,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,446,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $12,077,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth $5,600,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at $5,220,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.