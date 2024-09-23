Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after purchasing an additional 532,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.