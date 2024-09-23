Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $17.87 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

