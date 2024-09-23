Raymond James Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$45.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.75.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.19. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 2.0445326 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

