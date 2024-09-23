Raymond James Raises MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $14.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

MFA stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.63 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,750.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

