RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $15.16 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
