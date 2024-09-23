Riva Jean Richard Sells 2,000 Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBLGet Free Report) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$24.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$657.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.28. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$17.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of C$137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0258549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBL shares. Cormark cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

