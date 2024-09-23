Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $503.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $464.00 to $503.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDS. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $446.67.

FDS stock opened at $465.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock worth $4,714,146. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

