Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $480.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.07.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $436.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.59. Saia has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.