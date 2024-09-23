Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $80.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.
SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
SEA stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.20 and a beta of 1.51.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.
