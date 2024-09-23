Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $192.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

