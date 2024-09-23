Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,044,783.66 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $1,044,783.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,951,819.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.
- On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.
- On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.
Sezzle Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of SEZL stock opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $924.68 million and a PE ratio of 71.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $166.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
