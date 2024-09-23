Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,044,783.66 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $1,044,783.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,951,819.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $924.68 million and a PE ratio of 71.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $166.18.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

