Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $107.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $106.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,667.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

