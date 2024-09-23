Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $378.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $382.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.82 and a 200-day moving average of $328.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

