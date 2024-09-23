Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX:SRX) Insider Sells A$879,088.86 in Stock

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX:SRX – Get Free Report) insider Theuns de Bruyn sold 4,883,827 shares of Sierra Rutile stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12), for a total value of A$879,088.86 ($593,978.96).

Theuns de Bruyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Theuns de Bruyn sold 217,471 shares of Sierra Rutile stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12), for a total value of A$38,057.43 ($25,714.48).

Sierra Rutile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Sierra Rutile Company Profile

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited engages in the multi-deposit mineral sands mining operations in Asia, Europe, the United States, Africa, and the Middle East. It produces, refines, and sells rutile, ilmenite, zircon, and other concentrates. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sembehun project located in Moyamba district in Sierra Leone.

