Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Snap Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,569,906 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 351,837 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snap by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

