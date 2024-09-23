Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.940-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Steel Dynamics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

