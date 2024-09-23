Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

STVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

STVN stock opened at €19.26 ($21.40) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.30 and a 200 day moving average of €22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.59. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a 1 year high of €35.56 ($39.51).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 763.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,477,000.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

