Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $259.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
