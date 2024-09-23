Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $259.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Shares of MTN stock opened at $185.00 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $250.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.