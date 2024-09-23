StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

