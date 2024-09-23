StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
