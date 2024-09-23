StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

