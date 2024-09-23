StockNews.com Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.45.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $45,730,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

