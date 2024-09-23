StockNews.com Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

VCEL stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4,657.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,045 shares of company stock worth $1,956,725 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vericel by 99.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vericel by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,202 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

