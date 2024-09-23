TD Cowen Raises Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $10.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.02 to $0.01 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of DNA opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $24,967,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 352,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85,978 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

