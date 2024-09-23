Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Shares of TCBI opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

