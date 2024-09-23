The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $332.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.95.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.22. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

