The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $25.56 on Monday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

