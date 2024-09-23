THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

