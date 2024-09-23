THOR Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

THOR Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

