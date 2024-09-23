TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8739 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.86.

TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

TTE opened at $69.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.