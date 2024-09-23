TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8739 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.86.
TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %
TTE opened at $69.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
