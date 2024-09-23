Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) General Counsel Sells $176,332.80 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christina Sindoni Ciocca sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $176,332.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,340.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $14.14 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

