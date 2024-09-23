Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$52.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.44.

TSE:TSU opened at C$43.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.1264456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. In other news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

