Truist Financial Boosts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $28.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

CWH opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -608.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

