Truist Financial Cuts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $93.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

